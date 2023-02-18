Chief: Man fatally shot after stabbing two Houston officers

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2023 at 3:57 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has been fatally shot after Houston police say he stabbed and injured two officers. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference that officers responded Saturday to a family’s report that a relative was having a mental health crisis at a home in southwest Houston. Finner says police tried to de-escalate the situation but the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the two officers. One of the officers fatally shot the man. One officer was stabbed in the jaw and neck area while the other was wounded in the chin. Finner says both are expected to recover.

