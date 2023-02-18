Today is Saturday February 18, 2023
Man shot outside Tesla distribution center in California

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2023 at 11:27 am
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(LIVERMORE, Calif.) -- A 26-year-old was shot outside a Tesla Distribution Center in Livermore, California, on Friday, according to police.

Livermore Police responded to a report of a shooting on the roadway outside of a Tesla Distribution Center. When they arrived on scene, officers found one victim shot.

The suspect fled the area. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Tesla did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



