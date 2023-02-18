Today is Saturday February 18, 2023
Small jet slides off Houston runway, causing delays

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2023 at 8:58 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a small jet slid off a runway at a Houston airport, halting flights for several hours. The jet landed at Hobby Airport, a Southwest Airlines hub, just before noon Friday and slid off the runaway and onto a grassy area located between two runway safety areas. KTRK-TV video shows that the white and yellow jet sustained damage to one of its wings after sliding across the grassy area before coming to a stop. Airport officials tweeted that everyone on board the jet was safe and had deplaned. Airport officials said the jet had been removed, and flights had resumed around 3:30 p.m.



