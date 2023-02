Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2023 at 8:43 am

RUSK — A main line break has prompted a boil water notice for some customers of Rusk Rural Water Supply. Customers affected are those on County Road 2218 and one on FM 1857, who has been called. Officials said they would put out the word when the water is again safe to consume without boiling. Click here for further details and updates.

