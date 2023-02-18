Texas African American Museum Second Annual Gala

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2023 at 8:34 am

TYLER — A number of Black History Month events are being held around East Texas. The Texas African American museum will be hosting its Second Annual Gala Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Willow Brook County Club in Tyler with keynote speaker Billy O’Quinn, director of the Supply Chain-Chemical Division for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Museum officials term O’Quinn a highly respected executive in the manufacturing industry and corporate world, as well as a servant leader mentoring young diverse leaders and youth. The say O’Quinn has spent over 30 years with Goodyear. Click here for more information on the event and on the museum.

Go Back