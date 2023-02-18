Today is Saturday February 18, 2023
Texas African American Museum Second Annual Gala

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2023 at 8:34 am
Texas African American Museum Second Annual GalaTYLER — A number of Black History Month events are being held around East Texas. The Texas African American museum will be hosting its Second Annual Gala Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Willow Brook County Club in Tyler with keynote speaker Billy O’Quinn, director of the Supply Chain-Chemical Division for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Museum officials term O’Quinn a highly respected executive in the manufacturing industry and corporate world, as well as a servant leader mentoring young diverse leaders and youth. The say O’Quinn has spent over 30 years with Goodyear. Click here for more information on the event and on the museum.



