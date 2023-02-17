Today is Friday February 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu to host Oscars’ Scientific and Technical Awards

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2023 at 4:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for Disney

Simu Liu, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the upcoming Barbie movie, will host one of the Motion Picture Academy's pre-Oscars award shows.

Simu will take to the podium for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards presentation on February 24 at a ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The annual event celebrates tech breakthroughs that contribute "significant value to the scientific and technical processes of making motion pictures."

Nine awards, including an Oscar statuette, will be presented to 20 individual award recipients, the Academy explains.

The 95th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC