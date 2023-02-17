Federal hate crime charges filed against suspect in shootings of two Jewish men in LA

KABC

(LOS ANGELES) -- Federal hate crime charges have been filed in the shootings of two Jewish men in Los Angeles this week, according to a criminal complaint.

Jaime Tran, 28, has been charged with hate crimes in the separate shootings of two Jewish men as they were leaving religious services in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, according to the complaint.

The shootings occurred within 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday mornings as the victims left different synagogues within two blocks of each other, authorities said.

Both men were shot "at close range," Martin Estrada, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said during a press briefing Friday announcing the charges.

"The complaint alleges that Tran, motivated by hate, targeted the two victims because they were Jewish, or he believes them to be Jewish," Estrada said, who noted that the victims were wearing clothing that "visibly identified their Jewish faith."

The first victim was shot in the lower back, while the second was shot in the upper arm, Estrada said. Both are in stable condition, authorities said.

If convicted, Tran faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, Estrada said.

