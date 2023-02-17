Today is Friday February 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager enters plea bargain in theft case

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2023 at 3:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager enters plea bargain in theft caseRUSK – A former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager was given a five year probated sentence after she entered a plea bargain on Feb. 8, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth. Officials said that in March of 2022, Tara Tatarski was indicted by a grand jury for theft of property greater than $30,000 from a nonprofit organization. According to our news partner KETK and Beckworth, as a part of her plea bargain Tatarski will have to pay restitution and serve five years probation. Current Rusk Chamber of Commerce Board President Cord Stover issued the following statement, “We are aware of the guilty plea and that the case was brought to a conclusion. Our focus as a Chamber remains on our members, our wonderful community and bright future ahead,” Stover said. After the Chamber found irregularities in their annual review, Tatarski was arrested in December of 2020 at her home in Rusk.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC