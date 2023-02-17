Former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager enters plea bargain in theft case

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2023 at 3:20 pm

RUSK – A former Rusk Chamber of Commerce manager was given a five year probated sentence after she entered a plea bargain on Feb. 8, according to Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth. Officials said that in March of 2022, Tara Tatarski was indicted by a grand jury for theft of property greater than $30,000 from a nonprofit organization. According to our news partner KETK and Beckworth, as a part of her plea bargain Tatarski will have to pay restitution and serve five years probation. Current Rusk Chamber of Commerce Board President Cord Stover issued the following statement, “We are aware of the guilty plea and that the case was brought to a conclusion. Our focus as a Chamber remains on our members, our wonderful community and bright future ahead,” Stover said. After the Chamber found irregularities in their annual review, Tatarski was arrested in December of 2020 at her home in Rusk.

