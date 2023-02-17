Today is Friday February 17, 2023
Four US service members wounded in helicopter raid that killed ISIS leader in Syria

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2023 at 10:55 am
omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Four U.S. service members were wounded by an explosion during a helicopter raid in northeast Syria on Thursday night. A senior ISIS leader was killed in the mission, officials said.

"The U.S. service members and working dog are receiving treatment in a U.S. medical facility in Iraq," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The ISIS leader killed in the raid was identified as Hamza al-Homsi.

A U.S. official said the four wounded service members are U.S. special operations forces. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



