Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2023 at 11:11 am

DALLAS (AP) — Dave Hollis, who left his post as a Disney executive to help his wife run a successful lifestyle empire, has died at his home in Texas. He was 47. A justice of the peace in Hays County says Hollis was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon in Dripping Springs, a city on the outskirts of Austin. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Hollis left his job at Disney in 2018 to join his then-wife Rachel Hollis’ venture. The parents of four collaborated on livestreams, podcasts and life-affirming conferences. Fitness trainer Heidi Powell, who dated Dave Hollis after his divorce from Rachel Hollis, called his death “a nightmare” in an Instagram post.

