Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2023 at 9:04 am

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

The Upshaws: The Upshaws are back for season 3 of the comedy about all of life’s ups and downs and the love that comes from family.

Perfect Match: This new dating show is bringing together some of the hottest singles from Netflix shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Selling Sunset and more to a tropical paradise to see if they can find love.

Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Money, fame and ego threaten to tear the group apart in the third and final season.

Animaniacs: The third and final season of the animated comedy is full of big laughs, zany antics and plenty of pop culture parodies.

Planet Sex: Join Cara Delevingne as she explores the topic of human sexuality, from gender roles to monogamy.

Apple TV+

Sharper: A young man cons the wealthy elite of New York City while seeking revenge on his family in the neo-noir thriller.

Hello Tomorrow!:A traveling salesman sells timeshares on the moon in the new retro-futuristic TV series.

Prime Video

Carnival Row: Orlando Blom and Cara Delevingne return for season 2 of the fantasy series.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard: Sir Patrick Stewart reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in the third and final season of the series, which sees him reunite with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

