In Brief: Jenna Ortega headed to ‘SNL’; ‘Starsky & Hutch’ reboot, and more

HBO Max unveiled the first official trailer for its original series Love & Death on Thursday. The true-crime drama, written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and helmed by Mad Men and Homeland director Lesli Linka Glatter, tells the true story of Candy Montgomery -- played by Elizabeth Olsen -- who was accused of the 1980 murder of her friend Betty Gore with an axe after having an affair with Gore's husband, portrayed by Jesse Plemons. Lily Rabe plays Betty and Patrick Fugit plays Candy’s husband, Pat Montgomery. The story was previously explored last year with the Hulu series Candy, starring Jessica Biel in the title role. Love & Death premieres April 12...

Saturday Night Live announced on Thursday that it has added the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, and Jenna Ortega, star of the Netflix hit series Wednesday, to its hosting lineup on March 4 and 11, respectively. They join previously announced guest host Woody Harrelson, who returns for his fifth hosting stint on February 25, along with musical guest Jack White, making his fifth solo appearance and fifth overall. Musical guests for the March 4 and 11 shows will be Kelsea Ballerini and The 1975, respectively...

Fox is developing a remake of the classic 1970s cop show Starsky & Hutch, featuring two female characters in the title roles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The reboot will follow female detectives, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson, who, "solve crimes in the offbeat town of Desert City while staying true to their friendship, their awesomeness, and somehow also trying to unravel the mystery behind who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit." The original series, which ran from 1975-79 on ABC starred Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul, respectively, in the title roles. Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson starred in a 2004 feature film based on the series...

