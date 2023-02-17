Armed man arrested at courthouse during Cherokee County capital murder trial

CHEROKEE COUNTY — The Cherokee County courthouse square had to be cleared by law enforcement Thursday during a capital murder trial after a person with a gun was reported near the premises. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and our news partner KETK, they were notified of an individual on the north side of the courthouse carrying a handgun. Sheriff’s office personnel responded and cleared the courthouse square, officials said. “While securing the area, an individual was arrested after he fled from law enforcement,” according to a release from Sheriff Brent Dickson. The person has been charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon. There is no threat to the area at this time, Dickson said. A capital murder trial related to the disappearance of Jacksonville teen Tyress Gipson continued throughout the week at the Cherokee County Courthouse and ended Thursday with no convictions, officials said.

