Friday Favorites: Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro shares wellness secrets

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2023 at 6:37 am

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Lindsay Arnold is busier than ever as she gets ready to welcome baby No. 2.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro-turned businesswoman founded her own workout program, "The Movement Club," in 2020.

Below, Arnold shares details on her wellness routine and motherhood.

What does wellness mean to you?

To me, wellness means finding balance in my life and making sure I'm focusing just as much on my physical well-being as I am on my mental well-being.

How has your wellness routine changed since becoming a mom?

Naturally since becoming a mother, my wellness routine has changed drastically. There's definitely a lot less time for yourself when you are a mom. But that's where I feel like my wellness routine has been a lot more intentional.

I am so intentional about the time that I do have for myself, and making sure that I give myself at least five minutes every day to do something just for me.

We're not doing our long skin care routines anymore, but we do what we can. And I think the biggest thing that my routine has changed is just really being able to focus on having that work and home life balance.

Why did you create The Movement Club?

I created The Movement Club because I wanted to create a workout program that meets women where they're at.

I wanted a program that literally is for everyone and anyone, whether you're at the top of your fitness game, you've never worked out a day in your life, you're pregnant or postnatal.

I just wanted you to feel like you had a place where there was something for you. And that is exactly what this program is all about: meeting people where they're at in their journey.

Really, the mentality was just to give every woman something that they could feel that they can be a part of.

How do you juggle work and being a mom?

Juggling work life and mom life can be very tough. And I would say most days, I definitely don't nail it. But I feel like the biggest thing for me and the biggest tidbit of advice that I can give is making sure that when you're working, you give it your all, and when you come home, let yourself be home.

What advice do you have for other parents?

If there's anything I've learned in my parenting journey so far it's to enjoy every little moment, even the ones that are tough and you're like, "Geez, I don't know how we're ever gonna get out of this stage."

Just enjoy it as you go. Because there will be a day you'll miss those sleepless nights and long for your baby to be that cuddly, needy baby. So I would just say enjoy it.

