Saints’ Alvin Kamara among 4 men indicted in battery case

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2023 at 6:02 am

ByKATHERINE TERRELL

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men have been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly assaulting a man at a Las Vegas nightclub in February 2022.

All four men were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Kamara’s attorneys, Drew Findling, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, said in a statement Thursday that he intends to contest the charges.

“The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara. He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident,” the statement said.

The indictment means that the case will move from Las Vegas Justice Court to district court on March 2.

The hearing for the case was continued several times last year and Kamara did not receive any punishment by the NFL as a result, pushing any potential suspension into the 2023 season or beyond.

A civil lawsuit was filed against Kamara in October by Darnell Greene Jr., the man who alleges he was attacked. The lawsuit alleges that Kamara and the three other men beat Greene and stomped on him when he was on the floor unconscious outside the nightclub on the morning of Feb. 5, 2022, the night before the Pro Bowl.

Greene’s lawsuit asks for a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages of no less than $10 million. It seeks $5 million in actual damages for “pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses” and $5 million in exemplary damages.

Kamara, 27, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who rushed for 897 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games this past season. He caught 57 passes for 490 yards and two touchdowns.

Lammons, formerly with the Kansas City Chiefs, was recently claimed off waivers by the Bengals.

