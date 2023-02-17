Today is Friday February 17, 2023
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2023 at 3:54 am
EL PASO (AP) — Officials say a shooting at a Texas mall that killed one person and wounded three others began as a confrontation between two groups. Interim El Paso police Chief Peter Pacillas said Thursday that the people in the two groups involved in the fight Wednesday in the food court of the Cielo Vista Mall ranged in age from late teens to their early 20s. The shooting added to the dozens of people already killed this year in mass shootings across the United States. El Paso police said hours after the gunfire that two people had been taken into custody.



