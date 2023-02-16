2 Jewish men reportedly shot following religious services in LA within 24 hours: ‘Deeply concerning’

(LOS ANGELES) -- Police are investigating after two Jewish men were reportedly shot after leaving religious services in Los Angeles within 24 hours.

The Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News it does not initially appear that the shootings are related, due to differing suspect descriptions, and that they have no indication of a hate crime at this time.

The first shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, when a man in his 40s was shot while getting into his vehicle, police said. The suspect -- described as an Asian man with a goatee -- fired at the victim while driving by, striking him, then took off, police said. Authorities do not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.

The second shooting occurred Thursday around 8:30 a.m., when a suspect -- described as a white man in an older model Hyundai sedan -- fired upon a victim at an intersection, police said.

The victims are in stable condition, police said.

Both incidents occurred in LA's Pico-Robertson area, which is home to many synagogues and religious centers. Both victims were leaving houses of worship, according to Jeffery Abrams, regional director for Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, who said in a statement it is unclear if the two incidents are related.

LA Mayor Karen Bass said her office is monitoring the incidents.

"These attacks against members of our Jewish community are unacceptable," she said on Twitter.

LA City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, who represents the district where both shootings occurred, said that the LAPD will provide "heightened deployment around all Jewish institutions citywide" in the wake of the attacks.

"These two shootings are deeply concerning," Yaroslavsky said on Twitter. "We have seen a rise in antisemitic attacks in recent months, and while there remain questions on the motivation of these particular shootings, we cannot ignore the pain and trauma that they have triggered in the community."

Lili Bosse, the mayor of nearby Beverly Hills, also confirmed that police were "placing extra security around our houses of worship in our city."

The victims were Orthodox Jews leaving their synagogues following morning prayers, according to Agudath Israel of America, an organization representing Haredi Orthodox Jews.

"While we do not yet know who the shooter(s) are, if the cases are related, or what the motivations may have been, Agudath Israel feels that these incidents should be investigated as hate crimes until we know otherwise," the organization said in a statement. "In the meantime we ask all Los Angeles institutions to be especially vigilant in the days ahead."

The investigation into both shootings is ongoing, and detectives are looking for surveillance footage and other evidence, police said.

Abrams said the LAPD is working with the Anti-Defamation League amid the investigation into the incidents.

