The truth about the pandemic begins to emerge.

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2023 at 4:45 pm

What started as a trickle of information is becoming a steady stream that may turn into a flood. By increments it is coming out that the U.S. response to the COVID pandemic, a response that was emulated by most of the world, was deeply flawed and likely caused harm that will last for a generation.

Little by little, respected, well-credentialed people armed with facts and expertise are tempting the truth ministers of social media and risking their reputations and careers. With increasing boldness, they dare to say out loud that the “experts” blew it.

Facts are emerging that increasingly make it clear that shutting down the economy, quarantining the healthy (a first in the history of pandemics), keeping kids out of school, banning church services, weddings and funerals, forcing people to wear masks, and forcing them to submit to a hastily created vaccine – taken all together – likely did more harm than good.

There are too many examples of such belated enlightenment for the available space. Here are just a few.

Cleveland Clinic conducted a study encompassing 51,000 of its own employees seeking to evaluate the efficacy of COVID vaccines. The results of that survey revealed that the more one is vaxxed and boosted, the greater the likelihood of contracting COVID.

The Cochrane Library published a review of dozens of randomized controlled trials showing that masks “made little or no difference” in the transmission of COVID.

There is both anecdotal and academic evidence that the mRNA COVID vaccines have caused widespread injury and premature death arising from cardiac injury.

What we can now see with the perfect clarity of hindsight is that the advent of COVID opened the door for a microscopically small cohort of “experts” to arrogate to themselves nearly unlimited authority over the lives of ordinary working Americans. Those experts were aided and abetted by elite members of academia, government, media and Big Tech.

When those who could ill afford the economic effects of COVID lockdowns complained – e.g. the working class, small business owners, restaurant waiters, etc. – they were dismissed as “Neanderthal” and even “evil.”

What’s most troubling about all of this isn’t so much that the experts got it wrong (though the track record of the experts seems to be on a downward trend). What’s most troubling is that through it all, no debate was permitted. Lay people and dissenting scientists alike were shamed, set upon and silenced. Doctors Jay Bhattacharya, Sunetra Gupta and Martin Kulldorff – all highly credentialed in the areas of infectious disease and epidemiology – suffered enormous negative professional consequences for authoring and disseminating the “Great Barrington Declaration,” which dared raise questions about the advisability and consequences of prevailing COVID-19 policies.

It is increasingly evident that the “expert class” – as embodied by the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci and which accumulated to itself the authority to suspend our very liberties – failed. Again.

The experts were wrong. We all pay the price.

But as usual, those who can least afford it, i.e. the poor and the working class, pay the most.

Go Back