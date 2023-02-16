Today is Thursday February 16, 2023
Tyler man sentenced to 18 years for child exploitation

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2023 at 5:08 pm
Tyler man sentenced to 18 years for child exploitationTYLER – U.S Attorney Brit Featherston announced that a Tyler man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for child exploitation violations on Thursday. On March 28, 2022, Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 20, pleaded guilty to transporting a 13-year-old girl from Alabama to engage in sexual activity at his home in Tyler. U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker sentenced Skipworth to 216 months in federal prison for the charge. Officials said that Skipworth’s conviction was the result of cooperation between the FBI, Tyler Police Department and Smith County Sheriff’s Office. According to Featherston, GPS data from the child’s phone was analyzed as a part of official’s investigation. The case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a program launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to officials.



