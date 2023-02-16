Today is Thursday February 16, 2023
Why did DA drop felony charge against ex-Texas coach Beard?

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2023 at 3:40 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested and charged with choking his fiancee and fired less than a month later when the university said he was “unfit” to lead the program. Now the third-degree felony charge is dismissed, and so is the threat of up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors announced that after reviewing the evidence and the fiancee’s wishes not to prosecute they likely could not get a conviction. Domestic violence experts say prosecutors had little room to maneuver without a cooperative witness.



