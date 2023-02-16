Today is Thursday February 16, 2023
Tesla recalling more than 360,000 cars over potential crash risk, agency says

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2023 at 1:04 pm
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Tesla is recalling up to 362,758 cars equipped with its Full Self-Driving Beta software or pending installation over concerns it can increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Thursday.

"The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution," the agency said.

The recall will affect some Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Tesla will offer a software update free of charge to customers, the agency said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

