Coffee City police arrest woman accused of walking on highway, assaulting officer

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2023 at 2:34 pm
Coffee City police arrest woman accused of walking on highway, assaulting officerHENDERSON COUNTY – The Coffee City Police Department said they responded Thursday morning to a report of a woman walking on the center median of the bridge on SH 155. According to our news partner KETK, Lesa Phillips was identified as the woman. When officials arrived, Phillips was allegedly uncooperative and attempted to walk onto the southbound lanes during rush hour traffic. According to a release, officers were able to get a hold of Phillips right before she was struck by a vehicle clocked going 70 mph. Phillips continued to resist and allegedly kicked one of the officers trying to detain her. Once detained, Phillips allegedly attempted to kick out the windows of the unit transporting her to the Henderson County Jail. Phillips was booked and charged with felony assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, search or transport, public intoxication, failure to identify and walking on a highway with traffic.



