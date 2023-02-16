Today is Thursday February 16, 2023
‘Jurassic World’ franchise co-star Justice Smith on taking things smaller with the Apple TV+ thriller ‘Sharper’

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2023 at 12:13 pm
Apple TV+

Actor Justice Smith is used to dodging dinosaur-sized threats in the Jurassic World movies, but his newest film, Sharper, streaming Friday on Apple TV+, features no computer-generated menaces.

That said, he explains to ABC Audio, looming large in the film is a threat bigger than any dinosaur.

"In another interview, someone was like, ' ... you ran from dinosaurs and dragons and Pokémon and stuff and, you know, there's no like big bad guy in this.' But the big bad guy in this is capitalism and corporate greed," he explains.

The movie's title refers to a slang term for a swindler; in the film, his character, Tom, finds himself the target of some pretty sophisticated ones. With billions of dollars at stake from the empire run by his cold father (John Lithgow), Tom soon finds out the hard way that he can't trust anyone.

"I love how this movie shows how thrilling simple human interaction can be," Smith continues. "You know, it doesn't have to be surrounded by all this fluff. You know, it can just be our relationships on screen and still capture an audience."  

Sharper also stars executive producer and Oscar winner Julianne Moore, The Tender Bar's Briana Middleton, and Marvel movie star and Pam & Tommy Emmy nominee Sebastian Stan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



