Tyler police investigate fatal pedestrian accident

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2023 at 9:25 am
Tyler police investigate fatal pedestrian accidentTYLER — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Tyler Wednesday night. It happened around 9:15 at the intersection of Loop 323 and Erwin Street. Investigators said a pickup was traveling north on Loop 323 approaching the intersection with E. Erwin St in the inside lane. The female pedestrian, identified as Denise Kay Brown, 60, from Tyler, reportedly walked in front of the truck and the driver was unable to avoid her. There was no indication of impairment on the driver. The case remains under investigation awaiting autopsy results.



