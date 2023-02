Woman found dead in parking lot identified

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2023 at 9:28 am

TYLER — Tyler Police have released the identity of a woman whose body was found over the weekend. Officers responded to a report of a deceased female in her vehicle around 12:30 Saturday morning in the parking lot of Clear Springs on Broadway. She’s now been identified as Samantha Atkinson, 34, of Tyler. Her body was sent for autopsy. Police said foul play was not suspected.

