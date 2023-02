No survivors after Black Hawk helicopter crashes onto Alabama highway: Sheriff’s office

(HUNTSVILLE, Ala.) -- There are no survivors after a Black Hawk helicopter crashed onto an Alabama highway Wednesday afternoon, the Madison County Sheriff's office confirmed to ABC News.

