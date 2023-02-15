Peacock renews mystery series ‘Poker Face’ for season 2

Not even a month after the show premiered, Peacock has given the green light to Rian Johnson's stylish, star-packed mystery series Poker Face.

The show centers on Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, who is blessed — or possibly cursed — with the ability to tell if someone is lying. Her skills take her on the road, where she finds colorful characters and untangles strange crimes.

The show premiered on January 26 and this season features a who's who of Hollywood in guest roles, from Oscar winner Adrien Brody, and Academy Award nominees Nick Nolte and Everything Everywhere's Stephanie Hsu to Tony winners Cherry Jones and Judith Light, and comedian and Free Guy actor Lil Rel Howery.

Thursday, February 16, will see the eighth episode drop on the streaming service; it was directed and co-written by Lyonne.

Poker Face's creator, Knives Out Oscar nominee Rian Johnson, explains the appeal of Lyonne's character and the show: "It has that kind of world-wise sort of little edge ... Charlie Cale's a character that really likes people, that genuinely has kind of like an openness and a sunniness to her. And I think the combination of those two things, it's a little chocolate and peanut butter. I think they go together and it creates this character that I want to just keep watching."

Peacock has renewed a slate of original shows this year, including Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Bel-Air, Killing It, Dr. Death, We Are Lady Parts and Wolf Like Me.

