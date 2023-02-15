Smith County donates surplus to Mustard Seed Ministries

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2023 at 3:51 pm

TYLER — Smith County donated surplus computer equipment Wednesday to Mustard Seed Ministries that will be refurbished and given to local school children. Items included 153 desktops, 44 laptops, 82 monitors, 22 printers, four servers, three scanners, two switches, and three DVRs. The donation was approved Tuesday in Commissioners Court. For years, Smith County has donated outdated and broken computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries. The nonprofit organization dismantles and reassembles the equipment and donates them to school children who do not have computers. Click here to read more.

