Today is Wednesday February 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County donates surplus to Mustard Seed Ministries

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2023 at 3:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County donates surplus to Mustard Seed MinistriesTYLER — Smith County donated surplus computer equipment Wednesday to Mustard Seed Ministries that will be refurbished and given to local school children. Items included 153 desktops, 44 laptops, 82 monitors, 22 printers, four servers, three scanners, two switches, and three DVRs. The donation was approved Tuesday in Commissioners Court. For years, Smith County has donated outdated and broken computer equipment to Mustard Seed Ministries. The nonprofit organization dismantles and reassembles the equipment and donates them to school children who do not have computers. Click here to read more.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC