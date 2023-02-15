East Texan catches one of the biggest largemouth bass in state history

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2023 at 12:36 pm

O.H. IVIE LAKE – An East Texas man recently caught the eighth biggest largemouth bass in Texas history with the Toyota ShareLunker Program. According to our news partner KETK, Jason Conn, a professional bass fisherman and a Lake Fork guide, caught a 17.03-pound largemouth bass from O.H. Ivie Lake, east of San Angelo. Conn’s bass is considered a Legacy Class Lunker with the Toyota ShareLunker Program through Texas Parks and Wildlife, which is the highest class they offer.

