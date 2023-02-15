Mobberly Avenue southbound traffic closed at Bostic Avenue

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2023 at 12:45 pm

LONGVIEW — Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15, Mobberly Avenue in Longview is scheduled to be closed to southbound traffic at Bostic Avenue. Southbound truck traffic will be detoured to High Street at Cotton Street. All other traffic will be detoured at Bostic Avenue. According to a news release, lane closures continue along High Street between Mobberly Avenue and Edwin Street. High Street remains reduced to one lane in each direction, and Mobberly Avenue access will be limited to northbound traffic only. Stop signs will be used to control traffic Edwin Street during the lane closure to improve safety for all involved, according to the release.

This third phase of traffic control is anticipated to remain in effect for two days with traffic re-opening on Friday, Feb. 17. Officials say the closure is required to perform the remaining roadway paving at the intersection of Mobberly Avenue and High Street. Traffic will revert back to the previous configuration following the scheduled closure, according to the release. This project is being constructed by East Texas Bridge of Longview. If you have any questions related to construction, call the city’s project manager, Bob Watson, at 903-239-5504.

