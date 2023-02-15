Today is Wednesday February 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


FAA head defends safety of US air travel after close calls

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2023 at 11:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -The head of the Federal Aviation Administration has been defending the safety of air travel while answering questions about recent close calls between planes. Acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen said Wednesday he has formed a team to review efforts to keep air travel safe. Nolen also says FAA is making changes to avoid another breakdown in a safety-alert system, like the one that briefly halted all flights last month. Nolen was being quizzed by members of the Senate Commerce Committee. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas asked how air traffic controllers cleared two planes to use the same runway in Austin around the same time. Nolen says the incident is still under investigation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC