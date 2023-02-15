Today is Wednesday February 15, 2023
Lent food specials hit menus at popular restaurant chains

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2023 at 5:16 am
Popeyes

(NEW YORK) -- As the Easter season nears, with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22, fast-casual restaurant chains have released specialty seafood-forward menu items ideal for practicing Christians during Lent.

For those unfamiliar, Lent is the six-week period between Ash Wednesday and Easter during which many Christians abstain from eating meat on the holy days of obligation and Fridays. Traditionally, it has marked a period or reflection, fasting and penitence, with many giving up specific things in the weeks leading up to the Easter holiday.

For years, McDonald's has been a popular Lent option for its Filet-O-Fish sandwich, and now more competitors are wading in.

Below, check out some of the Lent-friendly menu items that are available now nationwide:

Lent 2023 food specials

Popeyes

The fast food spot known for its fried chicken has brought back two fan-favorite seafood offerings for a limited time: the Flounder Fish Sandwich and the Shrimp Tackle Box.

The Flounder Fish Sandwich, first introduced in 2021, now comes in both classic or spicy varieties. It's made with a light, flakey flounder fillet marinated in Louisiana herbs and spices, dusted in crispy coating and fried, served on a warm, buttery toasted brioche bun with pickles and classic tartar sauce or spicy spread.

The $6 Shrimp Tackle Box comes with eight crispy butterfly shrimp seasoned in Louisiana herbs and spices, served crispy in a Southern breading, paired with a regular side, a hot buttery biscuit and classic tartar sauce.

From Valentine's Day through Feb. 19, customers can buy one sandwich combo and get another a la carte sandwich for free on the Popeyes app and online for mobile orders.

Long John Silver's

The seafood-centric fast-casual chain announced new savings for seafood-loving families with three seasonal specials through April 23.

Shrimp fans have three varieties to choose from for $6 shrimp baskets: a six-piece grilled shrimp basket served on a bed of savory rice with a side; six-piece batter-dipped shrimp served with a choice of one side and two hushpuppies; or crispy breaded popcorn shrimp served with one side and two hushpuppies.

All three of the above shrimp preparations are also available in a $10 shrimp sea-shares box, which includes 15 pieces grilled or battered, or the popcorn shrimp.

Long John Silver's is also offering a fish and shrimp family feast with 12 batter-dipped shrimp, eight hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock fillets, two family-size sides, and eight hushpuppies.

7-Eleven

For a limited time 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes are offering rewards members a "fin-tastic" deal with $2 fish sandwich Fridays.

The garlic herb Wild Alaska Pollock fillet is topped with American cheese and tartar sauce and served on a warm brioche bun, made in partnership with the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



