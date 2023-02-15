Today is Wednesday February 15, 2023
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ shares first look at Lady Gaga in character

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2023 at 5:06 am
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga fans got a Valentine's Day gift on Tuesday, courtesy of Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips.

“Happy Valentines Day,” Phillips shared, alongside a photo of Gaga embracing Joker 2 star Joaquin Phoenix.

Gaga also posted the same image on her Instagram.

The Grammy winner is reportedly playing Harley Quinn -- the psychiatrist who becomes the Joker's sidekick/love interest -- in the upcoming Joker sequel -- and while the post seemingly confirms the rumor, she has yet to explicitly name the character she's playing in the movie.

The first Joker movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide and picked up a pair of Oscars, including Phoenix's Best Actor win.

Joker: Folie à Deux makes its way into theaters on October 4, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



