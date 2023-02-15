Today is Wednesday February 15, 2023
Scoreboard roundup — 2/14/23

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2023 at 4:56 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Toronto 123, Orlando 113
Milwaukee 131, Boston 125 (OT)
Phoenix 120, Sacramento 109
LA Clippers 134, Golden State 124
Washington 126, Portland 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Montreal 4, Chicago 0
Carolina 3, Washington 2
New Jersey 3, Columbus 2
Ottawa 3, NY Islanders 2 (SO)
St. Louis 6, Florida 2
Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2 (SO)
Boston 3, Dallas 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3 (SO)
Pittsburgh 3 San Jose 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas 87, Oklahoma St. 76
Oklahoma 79, Kansas St. 65
Providence 94, Creighton 86
Syracuse 75, NC State 72

