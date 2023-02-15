Today is Wednesday February 15, 2023
Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2023 at 3:41 am
DALLAS (AP) — Dave Hollis, who left his post as a Disney executive to help his wife run a successful lifestyle empire, has died at his home in Texas. He was 47. A justice of the peace in Hays County says Hollis was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at his home in Dripping Springs, a city on the outskirts of Austin. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Hollis left his job at Disney in 2018 to join his then-wife Rachel Hollis’ venture. The parents of four moved from Los Angeles to Texas, collaborated on livestreams, podcasts and organized life-affirming conferences. Rachel Hollis announced on Instagram in 2020 that they were ending their marriage.



