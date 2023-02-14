Smith County District Attorney’s Office begins Citizen Prosecutor Academy

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2023 at 5:47 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announces the opening of registration for its first public Citizen Prosecutor Academy. According to a news release, that’s an opportunity to learn in a small group setting about the interworking of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office and obtain valuable insight into the crimes that regularly occur in Smith County and how the criminal justice system functions. Attendees will hear from prosecutors and investigators about a variety of crimes and topics. The Academy will begin March 30 and will meet for three hours each Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for a period of eight weeks. Dinner is provided each night.

Each class has a maximum class size to allow for questions and participation, so those interested must register at this web page, be Smith County residents, have no criminal cases pending, and commit to attending all scheduled classes. For questions or contact information of prior participants, contact Emily Starkey at 903-590-1709.

