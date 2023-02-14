Today is Tuesday February 14, 2023
Walmart to close three tech hubs, asks staff to return to office

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2023 at 4:28 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is closing three tech hubs and asking hundreds of employees to relocate to keep their jobs. Walmart spokesperson Mischa Dunton said Tuesday the closures will affect staff working at locations in Austin, Texas; Carlsbad, California; and Portland, Oregon. The company said in a prepared statement that it hopes to relocate or allow remote work for employees affected by the closures. She says decisions on where to move will be managed individually. Before the closures, the company operated 17 tech hubs worldwide — six of which were based abroad. Walmart is also asking its tech teams to plan regular in-office work days.



