New Diana ISD switches to four-day week

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2023 at 4:59 pm
New Diana ISD switches to four-day weekDIANA – Joining a growing number of school districts in East Texas and elsewhere in the state, the New Diana ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday to switch to a four-day week, effective with the coming school year. According to our news partner KETK, after discussion and some parent comments, the board passed the new calendar in a 4 to 3 vote. The vote comes after parents, staff, and students voted overwhelmingly to switch to the four-day week in a survey that the school district conducted. According to the results of the survey, 78.1% of New Diana ISD staff voted to a adopt the new schedule, along with 63.2% of parents and 76.1% of students.



