After fatal shooting, ‘Rust’ to resume production this spring

Producers announced cameras will roll again this spring on Rust, the Alec Baldwin film on which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in 2021, according to a press release.

Director Joel Souza, who was injured by the bullet that fatally struck Hutchins after it discharged from Baldwin's pistol on set, will be back behind the camera, as will several key crew members.

As reported, Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the slain cinematographer, will now serve as an executive producer on the film. He joins Rust's original producers and a new addition, Academy Award-nominated The Thin Red Line veteran Grant Hill.

The press release noted safety officers will be added to the film and, "at Hutchins' behest and with his blessing ..., cinematographer Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) will complete Halyna's vision for the film."

Cline is donating her salary to a charity in Halyna's honor.

In the announcement, Souza noted, "Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna's legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf."

Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Halyna's death. They are scheduled to make their first court appearance virtually on February 24.

Prosecutors claim that Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed failed to correct reckless safety violations in their roles as producer and armorer, respectively, and that Baldwin pulled the trigger, contradicting his statements to the contrary.

Last week, Halyna's parents and sister filed a new lawsuit against Baldwin and the film's producers, alleging negligence, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium.

