Dean announced for Fisch College of Pharmacy at UT Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2023 at 11:29 am

TYLER – Dr. Amy H. Schwartz has been selected as the new dean of The University of Texas at Tyler Ben and Maytee Fisch College of Pharmacy, effective March 2023. “Dr. Schwartz impressed us with a depth of knowledge throughout her 30 years of experience as a pharmacist, and I am very pleased that she has accepted the role to lead our faculty and educate our students,” said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk Calhoun as quoted in a news release. A board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist, Schwartz is known for her extensive experience in pharmacy and higher education, according to the release. She has had recent publications in Pharmacotherapy, American Journal of Pharmaceutical Education, American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and American Medical Association Journal of Ethics.

Schwartz currently serves as an associate dean at the University of South Florida College of Pharmacy. Previously, she served as the director of professional development at Creighton University, assistant dean for clinical programs at Roseman University of Health Sciences, and director of the cooperative pharmacy program at UT Rio Grande Valley. “I am excited, yet humbled and honored, to begin my journey with the Fisch College of Pharmacy,” said Dr. Schwartz, also as quoted in the release. “I look forward to working with the faculty, staff and students to ensure East Texas continues to have access to outstanding pharmacists.”

