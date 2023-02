Citizens can report damage from Jan. 29 winter weather event

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2023 at 11:12 am

LONGVIEW — The city of Longview is putting out the word that citizens can use the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool to report damage from recent weather events including the Jan. 29 ice storm/winter weather event. Businesses, homeowners, and renters can use the tool to report damages. Visit this link to move forward with the process.

