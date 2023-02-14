Longview ISD board approves building, elevator repairs

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2023 at 12:35 pm

LONGVIEW — Structural upgrades and building improvements to district facilities were just some of the agenda items approved by the Longview ISD Board of Trustees during their regular meeting Monday, according to district officials. They say an elevator located near the library at Longview High School requires extensive repairs and updates. LISD Maintenance Supervisor Mike Gipson explained that the elevator is from the original construction of the high school in 1976. Trustees also approved a bid of $915,020 to repair damages to the district warehouse on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Initial damages were sustained in the hailstorm on Jan. 19. Board members later approved using $163,000 in grant funds for the purchase of MERV 13 Air Filters for district campuses. Click here to learn more.

