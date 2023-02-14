Several items included in Chapel Hill ISD bond proposal

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2023 at 12:34 pm

CHAPEL HILL – The Chapel Hill Independent School District School Board of Trustees has called for a bond to build a new Junior High School, Career and Technical Education Center, Multi-purpose Activity Center, Operations Facility, and classroom additions. “I urge Chapel Hill voters to educate themselves on the proposed bond and make an informed decision during May’s elections,” said President Les Schminkey as quoted in a news release. On Monday, board members voted unanimously to call the $113,920,000 school bond for May’s election. If all three propositions pass, officials say the property tax rates will increase by .27 cents. For a home valued at $100,000, the tax bill is estimated to increase no more than $13.53 per month. Click here to learn more.

