In Brief: ‘Banshees’ producer dies; ‘Barney’ reboot, and more

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2023 at 8:08 am

Arrested Development's stint on Netflix is coming to an end. The Emmy-winning sitcom, which was canceled by Fox in 2006 after three acclaimed seasons, was revived by the streamer in 2011. Netflix aired two additional seasons of the show and was the streaming home of the original run. However, March 14 will be the last day the show will be available to stream...

I love you, you love me...but will audiences love a new-look Barney? Entertainment Weekly reports that everyone's favorite purple dinosaur is being relaunched later this year by Mattel. Plans are in the works for an animated series, as well as TV, film and YouTube content, music and, of course, merchandise. There'll even be accessories and apparel for adults, featuring the original Barney...

Lionsgate and Miramax announced director Guy Ritchie's star-packed action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre will be released on March 3. Jason Statham plays a super spy bent on stopping Hugh Grant's billionaire arms broker from selling a piece of deadly weapons tech, as Statham's fellow secret agents -- played by Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone -- recruit a Hollywood star, played by Josh Hartnett, as cover for the important mission...

The sleeper action hit Plane, starring co-producer Gerard Butler, is getting a water-bound sequel. Variety reports that Ship will star Plane's Mike Colter, reprising his role as accused murderer Louis Gaspare, who fought alongside Butler's downed pilot Brodie Torrance in the original. Ship production gets underway later this year. Plane debuted in the top slot on on-demand streaming service Vudu's chart for the week of February 6th through February 12th...

The Banshees of Inisherin producer James Flynn has died, weeks after being nominated for a Best Picture Oscar for the award-winning drama. The Hollywood Reporter notes Flynn, who also shepherded shows like Vikings and The Tudors, and films including P.S. I Love You and Disenchanted, passed at 57 from a brief, undisclosed illness...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back