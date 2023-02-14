Michael B. Jordan on his favorite character, making time for a relationship and more

February 14, 2023

Jordan directing 'Creed III' -- Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc./Ser Baffo

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Michael B. Jordan's played a few roles throughout his career, but his favorite was Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station. In a feature interview with Rolling Stone, he recalled the reaction from French audiences when he and director Ryan Coogler brought the independent film to France.

“Motherf***ers standing up for 10 minutes. I didn’t know what the f*** was going on," he recalls. “I never thought a n**** from North Jersey’d be able to have that impact.”

According to Michael, Oscar "is what Adonis [in the Creed series] is the most current iteration of."

"He is Black in the world. He has to work through the aftereffects of what Killmonger was fighting for, and how Oscar wasn’t seen or respected," he explains. "Adonis is trying to start a family, and dealing with childhood trauma, not knowing how to talk and not knowing how to express himself. Not knowing why he feels less, why doesn’t he feel worthy.”

Ironically, Michael faces similar struggles, working hard to "feel like I deserved the blessings that I have." The actor admits he's scared he'll never feel like he's accomplished enough.

“I don’t know if I want to be in a constant state of building. But I don’t see myself slowing down," Michael says. "Even when I say I want to slow down — I do, in theory, [it] sounds good. But then, I’m so curious ... I don’t want to leave any stone unturned. I want to squeeze every f***ing drop out of this.”

When asked if he'll ever make time for a relationship, he says, “Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible. It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

