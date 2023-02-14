Michigan State University mass shooting live updates: Three killed, five injured in ‘horrific act of violence’

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2023 at 5:37 am

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(EAST LANSING, Mich.) -- At least three people are dead and five others are injured after a gunman opened fire on the main campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday night, police said.

After an hours-long manhunt, police found the 43-year-old suspect dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Feb 14, 6:00 AM EST

City manager thanks 'brave' first responders after 'horrific act of violence'

Interim East Lansing City Manager Randy Talifarro described Monday night's mass shooting at Michigan State University as a "horrific act of violence."

"The City of East Lansing is mourning the devastating shooting that occurred on the campus of Michigan State University tonight," Talifarro said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to all of the victims of this horrific act of violence as well as their family and friends. East Lansing and MSU have always shared in each other's victories and each other's losses. Tonight, we hold space while we grapple with this devastating loss of life together."

Talifarro also thanked the "brave first responders who quickly responded to MSU's campus."

"Against every natural instinct they ran towards the sound of danger, seeking not their own wellbeing, but instead to protect and serve those in need," he said. "And we stand shoulder to shoulder with everyone impacted by tonight's events. Please know that you're not alone in your grief. We stand with you and will be here as we seek to heal as a community."

City buildings and offices, including city hall, the public library and the district court, will be closed to the general public on Tuesday. Essential city employees will be reporting to work.

Drop-in counseling services will be available for members of the community at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

