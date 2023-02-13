Today is Monday February 13, 2023
Longview police seek missing woman

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 6:13 pm
Longview police seek missing womanLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is asking the public to assist them with finding a missing woman. According to our news partner KETK, Trinity Ross has been missing since Feb. 1. A missing person report was originally filed with the Kilgore Police Department. Police later learned that Ross was last seen in Longview, so Longview authorities are now going to handle the case. Ross is 39 years old, is 5’6”, and weighs 230 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen near the intersection of Avenue D and West Marshall Avenue on Jan. 29. If anyone knows where Ross is, they should call Longview police at 903-237-1199.



