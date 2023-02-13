Smith County Jail no longer on remedial order

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 4:26 pm

TYLER — Officials say the Smith County Jail is no longer on a remedial order. According to a news release, Sheriff Larry Smith and County Judge Neal Franklin appeared before the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin regarding the status of the order. Subsequent to the testimony, including improvements made, checks and balances put in place and replacement of key personnel, Executive Director Brandon Wood made a recommendation to the Commission that the jail be removed from the remedial order. The Jail Commission unanimously concurred. The Smith County Jail is also in compliance with minimum jail standards, according to a news release.

Smith thanked Wood for the assistance received from the commission in gaining compliance with minimum jail standards. Smith also said that going forward, he intends for the jail to be a positive example to others.

