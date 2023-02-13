Today is Monday February 13, 2023
Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 3:39 pm
Breaking News: Strong day on Wall Street: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street closed higher as traders made their final moves in anticipation of a report that could show whether inflation is cooling in the right way or setting the market up for worse pain. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Monday. A report on Tuesday will show how bad inflation was at the consumer level in January.

Economists expect a slowdown, and better-than-expected trends could reignite hopes that the Federal Reserve may be able to take it easier on interest rates. Treasury yields held relatively steady after jumping last week on rising expectations for the Fed to stay firm on rates.



