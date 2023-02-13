Authorities: Jail inmate commits suicide

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2023 at 3:35 pm

TYLER — Authorities say they are investigating a suicide at the Smith County Jail. According to a news release, at approximately 12:50 p.m. on February 9, a county detention officer alerted staff of an emergency situation in a side cell of the jail. Officials say officers immediately responded to the cell and subsequently observed that an inmate had wrapped an electrical cord around his neck and hanged himself. Detention staff cut the cord and paramedics began CPR on the inmate but were unable to revive him, according to the release. Officials say the inmate had previously pulled the electrical cord from the inmate phone box and was able to conceal it from staff.

The deceased inmate is identified as Nathan Lee Johns, 28, of Flint. Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, Sheriff Larry Smith contacted the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation into the incident, according to the release.

